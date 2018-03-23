0 Police arrest man accused of grabbing woman, exposing himself in Baldwin Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said a man who exposed himself and tried to grab a woman in Baldwin Park on Sunday morning has been arrested.

Harry Lee Goldsboro was arrested Thursday on charges of attempted sexual battery, exposure of sexual organs, battery and false imprisonment.

Police responded to Meeting Place and New Broad Street, where a woman told them a man tapped her on the shoulder as she finished walking her dog and then tried to grab her.

According to a report, she was walking up the stairs to her apartment when she felt a tap on her shoulder.

When she turned around, Goldsboro was standing behind her, and he motioned for her to look down, where she saw his zipper was undone and he was exposing his sexual organs, she said.

She said Goldsboro grabbed at her chest and shirt, and scratched at her chest.

ARRESTED: Harry Lee Goldsboro, for attempted sexual battery & exposure of sexual organs related to a 3/18 case in Baldwin Park.



Taken into custody today by OPD’s Fugitive Investigative Unit & US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force Orlando. pic.twitter.com/lg5YyH0fKY — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) March 22, 2018

He ran downstairs as she screamed "no," police said.

The victim ran into her apartment and from her window, she saw a black sedan in the parking lot, but did not see the man get into the car.

A witness who heard the woman screaming and looked outside her window said she saw the suspect get into a black Nissan and drive away.

Police said the incident appears to be very similar to a victim's report last month.

That victim said she was in a parking garage at Orlando International Airport when a man exposed himself to her as she got inside her car.

She was able to snap a picture of his license plate, which was traced back to Goldsboro.

The detective on the Baldwin Park case received a call from Winter Park police, who were investigating a similar exposure case to the one that happened at the airport.

In that case, a woman reported that on Monday, she was walking her dog when a black Nissan Altima pulled up, blocked her path and a man got out of the vehicle.

She told police he exposed himself and began to masturbate. She said he got back in his car and drove away as she screamed for help.

The victim in the Baldwin Park case identified Goldsboro in a photo lineup, police said.

The victim in the case at the airport said she was unable to pick out Goldsboro and was afraid of retaliation.

Baldwin Park resident Catherine Stone said she's relieved that the suspect has been arrested.

"A few years ago I was just walking my dog, and someone pulled up next to me," she said. "They were, like, asking for directions, so I walked up to his car and he was doing inappropriate things."

Stone said Goldsboro isn't the man who approached her.

