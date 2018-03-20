0 Police: Woman fights off masturbating man in Baldwin Park

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man who was masturbating tried to grab a woman Sunday morning when she returned to her Baldwin Park apartment after walking her dog, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said the incident happened at about 9 a.m. near Meeting Place and New Broad Street.

Investigators said the man tapped the woman on the shoulder before trying to grab her.

She screamed for help as she fought him off, and he fled in a four-door black sedan believed to be a Nissan or Honda, investigators said.

Nikki Conrad, who has lived in the master-planned community for two years, said she'll keep an eye out for anything abnormal.

"To have somebody like that in the neighborhood is really intimidating," she said. "It is a little scary to hear that, because I do myself -- I have a little puppy, and I walk him around all the time."

Police described the man as black, in his 20s or 30s with short hair and a round, clean-shaven face.

Investigators believe he was wearing a red T-shirt, a black jacket and jeans.

