Fatal overnight crash causes closures on 408

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight crash that caused closures on SR 408 East.

According to a press release, around 3:19 a.m., a 2015 Ford Focus was traveling eastbound on State Road 408 at mile marker 21 in the center lane.

A 2019 Dodge Durango and a 2007 Ford Expedition with a tow dolly attached were stopped in the Center lane of SR 408 at mile marker 21 due to a previous crash between the two vehicles.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved in the previous crash and their passengers were standing in the roadway in between the two vehicles.

The driver of the Ford Focus failed to observe the collision ahead, which resulted in the Focus striking the rear of the Durango.

This impact caused v2 to propel forward, striking all four pedestrians.

The driver of the Focus remained on the scene.

The driver of the Durango was transported to AdventHealth East Orlando and was pronounced dead.

The two other adult passengers were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The fourth passenger, a nine-month-old infant, was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash closed down SR 408 East.

The crash remains under investigation.

