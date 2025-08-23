Father charged in infant’s 2021 death in Brevard County denied bond

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A father accused of murdering his infant son in Brevard County has been denied bond and will remain in jail awaiting trial.

Donovan Winter and his ex-wife, Belle Winter, are facing charges in connection with the 2021 death of their two-month-old baby. Deputies allege that Donovan Winter hurt the infant when he would not stop crying.

Donovan Winter will remain in the Brevard County Jail as he awaits trial

