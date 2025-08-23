Local

Father charged in infant’s 2021 death in Brevard County denied bond

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Donovan Winter (Source: WFTV)
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A father accused of murdering his infant son in Brevard County has been denied bond and will remain in jail awaiting trial.

Donovan Winter and his ex-wife, Belle Winter, are facing charges in connection with the 2021 death of their two-month-old baby. Deputies allege that Donovan Winter hurt the infant when he would not stop crying.

Donovan Winter will remain in the Brevard County Jail as he awaits trial

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read