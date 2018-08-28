ORLANDO, Fla. - A father of two was shot to death in Orlando Monday night, police said.
Related Headlines
The man was found shot outside his home at the 7M Apartments LLC on Orange Center Boulevard near John Young Parkway, police said.
He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Channel 9 spoke with several members of the victim’s family, who said his name was Anthony Hendley and he had two children with another on the way. Family members also said Hendley was 26 years old and was an only son.
Channel 9 found out that Hendley played football for Dr. Phillips High School and Mayville State University in North Dakota.
Suspect information has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423 TIPS.
This is 26yo Anthony Hendley. I spoke with his family this morn. He was shot to death in front of his home where he lived with his children. He was a father of two with a third on the way. @OrlandoPolice are investigating the shooting. pic.twitter.com/tsMdixgWFK— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) August 28, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}