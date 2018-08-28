  • Gunman at large after father of two shot to death in Orlando, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A father of two was shot to death in Orlando Monday night, police said.

     

    The man was found shot outside his home at the 7M Apartments LLC  on Orange Center Boulevard near John Young Parkway, police said. 

     

    He was taken to a hospital where he died.

     

    Channel 9 spoke with several members of the victim’s family, who said his name was Anthony Hendley and he had two children with another on the way. Family members also said Hendley was 26 years old and was an only son.

     

    Channel 9 found out that Hendley played football for Dr. Phillips High School and Mayville State University in North Dakota.

     

    Suspect information has not been released.

     

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423 TIPS.

