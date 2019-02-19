OAK HILL, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a juvenile suspected in the shooting of a 45-year-old man who was hosting a party for children Sunday.
Investigators said they are looking for James Powell, 15, in connection with the shooting of Joel Tatro. Sylvano Leslie II, 17, surrendered to Daytona Beach police Monday evening, officials said.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on East Church Street in Oak Hill, investigators said.
Deputies said Tatro was shot after an altercation inside the home.
Investigators said the boys showed up uninvited to Tatro's house while he was hosting a party for his teenage children.
When Tatro asked the group to leave, one teen refused to go, investigators said.
During the confrontation, a gun was pulled out, and Tatro was shot in the neck.
A neighbor across the street said she didn't hear the gunfire, but the police presence woke her up.
“I really wasn't sure what was going on, and I wanted to know,” said neighbor Jane Andrews. “So what I did see was them evac-ing the victim over across the street.”
WFTV reporter Megan Cruz spoke with Tatro's family members, who said doctors told them the shooting has left Tatro paralyzed.
Deputies said this shooting is not considered random and the investigation is still active.
