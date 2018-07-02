0 Father who beat 5-year-old son to death faces death penalty

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The mother of an Orange County 5-year-old whose father was convicted of beating him to death told a jury Monday that she wishes she could go back in time and delete the day he died.

The jury will ultimately decide whether Darell Avant Sr. gets the death penalty.

Avant Sr. was convicted of murder and aggravated child abuse last week, which elevates the case into death penalty territory.

In opening statements for Avant Sr.’s sentencing, prosecutors gave a recap of the beating that killed Darrell Avant Jr.

They said the beating was Avant Sr.’s way of punishing the child for getting in trouble at school.

Copeland remembers the day little Darell's dad came to pick him up from school: “As they were leaving, I told little Darell to come over and let me hug him. I told him I loved him. Little did I know it would be the last time someone hugged him and told him they loved him.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 2, 2018

Copeland: “I so wish I could have completed my job as his kindergarten teacher.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 2, 2018

Prosecutors said Avant Jr. abused the trust he had as the boy's father.

The young boy's kindergarten teacher testified Monday, saying there are now people at his school who fear sending children home when they get in trouble.

The child’s mother also took the witness stand and said wish she could go back and pick him up from school herself instead of leaving him with a killer.

"He meant the world, he meant the world to me. And no words, no words can explain how much he meant to me," said Jessica Phillips.

Phillips: “It still just doesn’t feel real. It feels like a dream that I haven’t woke up from. There are days I sit and day-dream about all the what-ifs. Like how tall he would have gotten. Or how athletic he would have been.” #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 2, 2018

The defense had a neurologist on the stand, who said Avant Sr. has suffered a series of head injuries in his life and that his cognitive abilities are not as good as they should be.

One of the big claims made revolves around Avant waiting 30 minutes after the beating to call 911.

The doctor said he truly may not have been able to recognize that his son was dead.

