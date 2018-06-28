Jury deliberates fate of man accused of killing 5-year-old son

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A jury is deliberating the fate of an Orange County man accused of beating his 5-year-old son to death in 2013.
Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday.
The defendant, Darell Avant Sr., kept his head down in court as the judge gave the jury its instructions.
Avant is facing murder charges in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, Darell Avant Jr.
Prosecutors tried to emphasize to the jury that Avant Sr. tortured the young boy with abuse and prolonged punishment for misbehaving in school.
Defense attorneys argued Avant Sr. was a loving father who was distraught over his son's death.
Avant is facing first-degree murder, along with manslaughter and child abuse charges.
