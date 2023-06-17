Father’s Day 2023: 9 gift ideas to make this day memorable

ORLANDO, Fla. — No gifts for Dad yet? There’s still time to find a great gift.

Here we have some last-minute gift ideas to celebrate Dad on his day:

For the sports-lover dad: If your dad loves sports, get him some tickets to watch his team live, whether it is soccer, basketball, or football -- If your dad’s team is far from Orlando, get him a jersey or a coffee mug from his team.

Think about his hobbies: Think about the things your dad loves to do. If he likes visiting Florida’s beautiful beaches, you should get a cooler or a nice beach chair. Maybe he likes grilling, and you can get a griller or tasty seasonings, or he enjoys tennis, and you can get a racket or tennis clothes.

For the musical dad: Check out concert schedules -- Get your dad tickets to see his favorite band or artist. You may also get him a Bluetooth speaker or a karaoke machine to sing his favorite songs at home!

For the new dads: Get him an official dad uniform-- A matching Papa Bear and Baby Bear t-shirt would make a great gift.

Is your dad a coffee lover? Skip the gift card and get him a new coffee machine, grinder, or frother for the perfect latte.

DIY never goes wrong: You can get creative and write your dad a letter or make a photo album for him.

For the game-lover dad: A case for his controllers, or even better, get him a wireless controller for his console. You can also give him a gift card to buy his favorite game.

Go to brunch: Central Florida offers a variety of cuisines to make Dad’s day memorable. If you can’t find any reservations, put on that apron and make a special breakfast for him.

Give him an experience: Get him a spa package, or if he’s into outdoor activities, go kayaking, hiking, or horseback riding.

