Father’s Day forecast: Warm and rainy

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a nice, comfortable start to the day, temperatures are beginning to heat up quickly.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said daytime highs will hit the upper 80s and low 90s, with heat index values in the upper 90s.

But don’t forget the umbrella.

Another round of showers and storms can be expected.

Compared to yesterday, the severe thunderstorm threat is lower but not gone completely.

Strong to marginally severe storms could develop, with damaging winds being the biggest concern.

Compared to yesterday, the severe thunderstorm threat is lower but not gone completely.

