Here are 9 Father’s Day deals in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Father’s Day weekend is here!

We wanted to share 9 deals in Orlando to make Dad happy on his special day:

Central Florida Zoo: Dads and grandfathers get free admission to the Zoo. Each free entrance must go with a paid family member entry and is only valid at the gate.

Dads and grandfathers get free admission to the Zoo. Each free entrance must go with a paid family member entry and is only valid at the gate. ICON Park: Dads can ride the wheel for free with a paid family member.

Dads can ride the wheel for free with a paid family member. Dezerland Action Park : Families will get buy-one-get-one-free passes to the Orlando Auto Museum.

: Families will get buy-one-get-one-free passes to the Orlando Auto Museum. Elev8 Fun: All dads will receive one free go-kart race with a child present.

All dads will receive one free go-kart race with a child present. Airport Lanes, Aloma Bowl, and Boardwalk Bowl: Dads can get two free bowling games and a shoe rental when accompanied by a paying child.

Brother Jimmy’s ICON Park : The first 100 Dads to dine at Brother Jimmy’s on Father’s Day will receive a free Pabst Blue Ribbon and a Brother Jimmy’s Koozie.

: The first 100 Dads to dine at Brother Jimmy’s on Father’s Day will receive a free Pabst Blue Ribbon and a Brother Jimmy’s Koozie. Tank America: Families can get the Basic Training package with three passengers, a mudhole drive-through, and a scrap car obstacle for 25% off ( this deal applies both Saturday and Sunday).

Families can get the Basic Training package with three passengers, a mudhole drive-through, and a scrap car obstacle for 25% off ( this deal applies both Saturday and Sunday). Tapa Toro Orlando: Free beer for Dad with the purchase of an entrée.

Free beer for Dad with the purchase of an entrée. Harry P. Leu Gardens: Free admission for Dads to check out the garden plus the life-sized dinosaur exhibits.

These deals, with the exception of Tank America, will only be available on Sunday.

