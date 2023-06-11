This Orlando museum is offering a special deal on Father’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. — Are you still wondering what to get your dad for Father’s Day?

The Orlando Auto Museum will offer a buy-one-get-one-free discount on passes for Father’s Day.

Families will have the chance to celebrate Dad while exploring vehicles from various decades and countries worldwide.

This is the perfect opportunity to snap a family photo with vehicles made famous by television and movies.

After experiencing the museums, families can take dads to Dezerland Action Park Orlando to double the fun.

Dezerland Park has everything for a day full of fun and adrenaline, from indoor karting to a bowling alley to a laser tag maze.

Guests can also grab a bite at the park’s food hall, get unlimited cereal for $5, and drink custom-made soda.

Entrance to the Orlando Auto Museum and Dezerland Action Park’s attractions are sold separately.

For more information, click here.





