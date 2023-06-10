Chick-fil-A brings back fan-favorite milkshake

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shakelovers it’s summertime! Chick-fil-A is bringing back its signature peach flavors nationwide.

The fan-favorite Peach Milkshake and the White Peach Sunjoy will return to the fast food chain menu on Monday.

“With each passing year, our Peach Milkshake’s loyal followers eagerly await its annual comeback,” said Leslie Neslage, Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A.

Neslage also said this year, the excitement of their fans inspired them to expand their peach flavor offerings.

“Introducing the White Peach Sunjoy and several other refreshing variations, we are excited to witness the peachy choices our guests will make all summer long!” she said.

The Peach Milkshake is a perfect treat for the summer, with a combination of Chick-fil-A’s signature Icedream dessert and peaches.

The White Peach Sunjoy is not as creamy but very refreshing. It combines Chick-fil-A’s Sunjoy beverage with a mix of classic lemonade, sweetened iced tea, and peach flavors.

In addition to the return of the two menu items, Chick-fil-A also announced the chainwide expansion of the Spicy Chicken Biscuit.

