FBI: Port Orange man steals almost $1M in cable service

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A 28-year-old Port Orange man was charged with wire fraud after using more than $927,000 worth of cable service in 2015 and in 2016 without paying for it, the FBI said.
Investigators said Rishi K. Sharma ordered service from Time Warner Cable under a company name on the 19th floor of a building in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Service was terminated after 90 days because no payment was received, so Sharma opened another account under a slightly different company name, officials said.
Agents said he used different names to open 68 accounts without paying for them in Ohio and New York cities -- cities in which he appears to have never lived.
Sharma closed the front door of his home and threatened to call police when Channel 9's Jeff Deal visited the home Thursday.
Sharma's brother, AJ Sharma, told Deal that he believes his brother is innocent.
"What kind of business is he in?" Deal said.
"I honestly couldn't tell you," AJ Sharma said. "I'm an engineering student. I just focus on my studies."
"Get off the property," Rishi Sharma told Deal. "The police has been called."
"Rishi: Just go inside," AJ Sharma said. "As you can see, he's stressed out."
