FDA approves Florida’s request to import less expensive medications from Canada

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Food and Drug Administration has approved Florida’s request to import less expensive medications from Canada.

Officials found that the law does allow it.

However, federal health officials have concerns over safety and cost.

Drug manufacturers are also pushing back on the idea.

The move is part of President Joe Biden’s plan to lower healthcare costs.

State officials said the program could save taxpayers up to $150 million a year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he has a proposal to import the drugs.

