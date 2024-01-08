Gas prices trend upward, ‘volatility’ at pump could continue: AAA

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you need to stop for gas as you start your work week, you might notice prices at the pump are inching up.

AAA said the average price of a gallon is up about 8 cents from one week ago.

The auto club said oil prices recently jumped, and that’s part of the reason consumers seeing higher prices at service stations.

In general, gas prices have been riding a low-intensity roller coaster lately, going up and down.

“Florida drivers have seen some volatility in prices at the pump in recent weeks and that trend could continue in the coming weeks,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

“Gasoline supplies are strong right now, due to strong refinery activity and seasonally low demand. That would normally help keep gas prices low, but oil prices remain propped up by concerns over the possibility of widening conflict in the Middle East.”

On Monday, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Florida landed at $ 3.15.

That’s about 2 cents more than what drivers paid on Christmas Day.

Compared to one year ago, drivers are paying about 14 cents less per gallon in Florida.

If your average-sized gas tank is almost empty, it will cost you about $48 to fill up Monday in Central Florida.

