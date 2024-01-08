Cloudy and cool Monday before next front brings Weather Alert Day on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be mostly cloudy and cool on Monday before our next cold front brings big changes.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 70 degrees on Monday.

Our area will be much warmer on Tuesday before a major cold front moves through in the late afternoon.

Channel 9 is calling Tuesday a “Weather Alert Day” due to the risk of severe weather in the afternoon.

The front will bring rain and storms with some storms being strong to severe.

The front will also bring a risk of tornados to our area.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low 60s.

