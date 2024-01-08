Cloudy and cool Monday before next front brings Weather Alert Day on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be mostly cloudy and cool on Monday before our next cold front brings big changes.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 70 degrees on Monday.
Our area will be much warmer on Tuesday before a major cold front moves through in the late afternoon.
Watch: ULA launches Vulcan rocket from Space Coast, eyes first US lunar landing in over 50 years
Channel 9 is calling Tuesday a “Weather Alert Day” due to the risk of severe weather in the afternoon.
The front will bring rain and storms with some storms being strong to severe.
Read: Central Florida city will be hosting a new entertainment event
The front will also bring a risk of tornados to our area.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool with high temperatures in the low 60s.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2024 Cox Media Group