FDA panel endorses new Alzheimer’s disease treatment

ORLANDO, Fla. — Food and Drug Administration advisors have voted to endorse an Alzheimer’s drug from Eli Lilly.

The FDA panel agreed this week that the drug is safe and effective.

It’s a monoclonal antibody designed to slow the progression of early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

If approved, this would be the second drug on the market with those intended effects.

