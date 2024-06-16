Local

FDA panel endorses new Alzheimer’s disease treatment

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Food and Drug Administration advisors have voted to endorse an Alzheimer’s drug from Eli Lilly.

The FDA panel agreed this week that the drug is safe and effective.

It’s a monoclonal antibody designed to slow the progression of early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

If approved, this would be the second drug on the market with those intended effects.

