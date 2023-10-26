FDLE investigating after FHP trooper shoots suspect after pursuit, troopers say

10:30 p.m. Update:

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement of investigating after a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper shot a suspect following a pursuit in Flagler County.

Troopers said that around 5:40 p.m. an FHP trooper attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Palm Coast area.

The driver of the vehicle fled, causing the troopers to pursue the suspect.

After a brief pursuit, the suspect crashed the vehicle, and while the trooper was attempting to apprehend the female suspect, the trooper fired his gun hitting the suspect,

The injured suspect transported to the hospital.

The Trooper, nor the other person in the vehicle, were not injured in the incident.

The investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) as standard practice for police involved shootings.

Original Story:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement of investigating an officer-involved shooting in Flagler County, according to deputies.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at the Hammock Beach Apartments and Resort on Ocean Crest Drive and 16th Road in Palm Coast.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has roads around the crime scene shut down while the investigation continues.

