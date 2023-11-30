FDOT to celebrate opening of new SR-44 bridge over St. Johns River

DELAND, Fla. — People who live near the Volusia County and Lake County border will get a chance to celebrate the opening of a brand-new bridge.

Florida Department of Transportation officials will cut the ribbon on the new State Road 44 bridge over the Saint Johns River.

The $47 million fixed-span bridge will replace the old drawbridge that was built in 1955.

It will provide an improved gateway between Volusia and Lake counties.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the ribbon cutting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

