FDOT to speed up congestion relief projects on Interstate 4 near Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Florida Department of Transportation has made moves to speed up work on a stretch of Interstate 4, promising congestion relief for drivers as early as the end of 2025.

The state announced June 28 it would begin work early on two Moving Florida Forward projects along I-4 at ChampionsGate and World Drive, including the construction of auxiliary lanes. These smaller projects will take place ahead of the $2.4 billion worth of work planned for stretches of I-4 from west of U.S. 27 in Polk County to east of State Road 536 in Orange County.

Read: Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shark bite at Fernandina Beach

Doing so means travelers along these stretches could see congestion ease by the end of 2025, rather than waiting for completion of the Moving Forward Florida project in 2030. The goal to speed up work will is also expected to translate to less disruptive traffic shifts.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group