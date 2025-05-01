Neighbors react after woman attacked in assisted living facility

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Deputies continue to look for a man who’s accused of attacking and trying to suffocate a 90-year-old woman inside her apartment at an assisted living facility.

Deputies say the attack happened last night between 7 and 8. This is all taking place at HarborChase of Dr. Phillips, southwest of downtown Orlando.

A 90-year-old woman was attacked in her own apartment.

“He knocked her down and ripped off her underpants. And then he grabbed her clothes and tried to suffocate her,” said one resident who didn’t want to be identified.

The alleged assault happening during daylight hours leaving neighbors scratching their heads.

“It just frightens the living daylights, how did he get in and into someone’s apartment,” one resident said.

Former employee Stuart Avvanpato says it’s a nice place. However, he says security wasn’t very tight.

“Security isn’t the most extensive. There are no security guards roaming around,” said Avvanpato.

So, how did he get into a woman’s apartment? It’s still a question WFTV is working to answer. The company that owns HarborChase, Harbor Retirement Associates, said in a statement that the intruder was “an alleged trespasser.” People living nearby think there’s more to the story.

“I look for suspicious people all the time, and I’ve never seen anybody. And for them to pick a specific location like that, in the middle of the daytime, is brave,” said Kevin White.

The facility does have cameras. Footage has been turned over to investigators. A former sheriff’s detective and investigator shared his insight about security protocols that sites like HarborChase must follow. He says there’s no law requiring security guards or mandatory locking doors.

“It’s incumbent to protect these people. They’re there under your care and protection. And if it’s not locking doors, we at least got to have eyeballs seeing who’s coming and going from these facilities,” said Copenhaver.

Copenhaver says sites like HarborChase are soft targets, and it may be time for legislators to change security at these sites.

As for the woman hurt, her friend says she’s bruised but okay.

OSCO has not yet released a description of the suspect.

