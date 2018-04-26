0 Fecal coliform detected in Titusville groundwater, officials say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - The city of Titusville has had two water system violations, the Titusville Fire Department said Thursday.

“One of the violations concerned our lead and copper monitoring and one concerned sampling that was fecal coliform positive,” the Fire Department tweeted.

In an April 25 release, the city said, “We are required to monitor your drinking water for specific contaminants on a regular basis. Results of regular monitoring are an indicator of whether or not our drinking water meets health standards. During 2017, Titusville failed to complete all monitoring or testing for lead and copper and failed to report monitoring results as required by the Lead and Copper Rule, and therefore cannot be sure of the quality of your drinking water during that time.”

The release also said: “Our lead and copper monitoring program has been reviewed and updated to ensure that all samples are taken and reported in accordance with all testing and reporting requirements.”

Fecal coliform was detected after crews collected raw water samples on March 27, city officials said.

Website: City of Titusville info on water issue

“Our customers have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation,” officials said in a release. “We immediately collected new samples from all three Wellfield sample points. No fecal coliform was present in the samples taken on March 29, 2018 from each of the Wellfield sample points.”

Officials said customers do not need to boil their water or take other corrective actions; however, if a customer has a specific health concern, they are asked to consult their doctor.

The release said, “Coliform bacteria are indicator organisms. Fecal indicators are microbes whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.”

The release also said: “To ensure errors do not occur again, personnel training and sampling protocols and procedures have been reviewed and amended. Subsequent weekly samples on April 4, April 11, and April 17, 2018 of the three Wellfield sample points have remained absent for coliform.”

***NOTICE***



The City of Titusville has had two water system violations. One of the violations concerned our lead and copper monitoring and one concerned sampling that was fecal coliform positive. For important information about... https://t.co/n0rjDVIEpz — Titusville Fire Dept (@TitusvilleFire) April 26, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.