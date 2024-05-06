Federal court to review conflict between executive privilege and Florida constitutional amendment

ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal appeals court will hear arguments Tuesday about whether executive privilege shields Gov. Ron DeSantis from releasing public records.

The case centers on whether executive privilege conflicts with a 1992 constitutional amendment aimed at providing access to those records.

The plaintiff filed a public records request seeking information from the governor’s office about people involved in appointing Supreme Court justices in Florida.

