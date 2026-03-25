Federal low-interest loans available to help Volusia County businesses recover from cold snap

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Business owners in Volusia County affected by a recent deep freeze are now eligible for federal low-interest disaster loans of up to $2 million. The funding is available to help local operations cover payroll and unpaid bills following the weather event.

While local nurseries and non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for these specific loans, most farmers are directed to obtain disaster funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The disaster loans are designed to address immediate financial needs arising from the extreme cold. Business owners can use the capital to settle unpaid bills and ensure employees continue to receive their wages.

Borrowers are given a grace period before they must begin repaying the funds. Anyone who receives a loan through this federal offering is granted 12 months before their first payments are due.

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