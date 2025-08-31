Federal regulators recall 3,500 dressers and 3 million attic fans over safety concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal regulators have announced recalls for 3,500 Lu-Live 12-drawer dressers and nearly 3 million attic fans because of safety issues.

The dressers sold on Amazon from March to June this year could tip over and trap children if they are not anchored to a wall.

Meanwhile, attic fans made by Air Vent and sold between August 2003 and December 2013 have been associated with 159 fire reports caused by possible short circuits.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported despite several fire incidents. Affected fan owners should stop using their fans right away and contact Air Vent for a refund.

