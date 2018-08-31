Federal warrant served at Sanford tomato warehouse remains mystery

There is a big mystery surrounding the search by federal authorities at a tomato warehouse in Sanford.
That search warrant was served Wednesday morning at Todd's Quality Tomatoes on Beardall Avenue just north of the Orlando Sanford International Airport.
Details of what the feds were looking for are not being released.
According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the search was conducted by both the Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service. What agents were looking for during the search is not known as the warrant remains under seal.
The tomato warehouse has been in Central Florida since 1985.
It services school districts as well as several military installations.
The mission of the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations is to identify, exploit and neutralize criminal, terrorist and intelligence threats.
The DCIS conducts criminal investigations of matters related to Department of Defense programs and operations, focusing on procurement fraud, public corruption, product substitution, health care fraud, illegal technology transfer and cyber crimes and computer intrusions.
