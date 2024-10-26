FEMA opens pop-up locations to help people register for disaster assistance

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Some residents impacted by recent hurricanes can visit a FEMA pop-up location to get assistance.

The agency was set up at the Winter Springs Civic Center on Friday and will be open for services on Saturday and Sunday.

The pop-up centers are helping people register for disaster aid.

The sites also help FEMA officials determine which areas need the most help.

If you’ve already registered online, you can still get help with making minor updates to your application.

“As much information as possible is really helpful through the application process,” said Sara Zuckerman with FEMA.

More information about FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers can be found here.

