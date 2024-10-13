Fend off cybersecurity threats, scams after Hurricane Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Melbourne-based Creative Network Innovations President John Cowan is one of those experts warning that cybercriminal behavior skyrockets after a disaster.

In addition to maintaining a holistic cybersecurity posture, he said companies should have business continuity and disaster recovery plans in place, and these plans should be reviewed and updated routinely. If an organization does not have these plans in place, they should contact an IT professional for assistance.

Orlando-based ThreatLocker CEO Danny Jenkins said cybercriminals increasingly exploit the chaos surrounding natural disasters to launch phishing attacks and take advantage of security vulnerabilities.

