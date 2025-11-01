FHP: 4 arrested after fleeing in a stolen car to a Target parking lot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said four individuals were arrested after fleeing in a stolen car into the parking lot of a Target store in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol to stop a stolen car.

When troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle fled.

The incident occurred at the Target located at 11619 Daryl Carter Parkway. FHP said this remains an active criminal investigation.

