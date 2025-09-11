FHP: Brevard County man dead following traffic crash on US-1

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County man died after a traffic crash Wednesday night near

Sharpes.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash at US-1 and Blacks Road shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of a Chevy S-10 pickup truck was heading northbound on US-1 when he failed to slow for traffic stopped ahead.

According to witnesses, he was traveling at a high rate of speed and swerved around traffic before running a red light, FHP said.

Investigators said that’s then the truck collided with a Nissan Sentra whose driver had a green light and was trying to make a left turn onto Blacks Road from southbound US-1.

Troopers said after impact, the truck then traveled off the roadway, struck a pole, overturned several times and came to rest on its roof.

The driver of the pickup, 49, of Cocoa, died at the crash site, FHP said.

The woman driving the Sentra, 45, also of Cocoa, was not hurt, according to officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

