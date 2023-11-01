FHP: Brevard County man dies in crash along US-1

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man died Tuesday night following a traffic crash along US-1 in Brevard County.

Troopers said that around 9 p.m., the man was driving southbound on US-1, north of Helmsman Place, near Suntree, when his Mercury Grand Marquis traveled off the left side of the roadway and onto a grass median.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators said when the driver tried to re-enter the southbound lanes, the car rotated, traveled off the right side of the roadway, went airborne, and collided with an embankment.

FHP said the driver died at the scene of the crash.

They did not release his name but said he was 36 years old and lived in Melbourne.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

