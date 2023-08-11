FHP: Deadly traffic crash in Lake Buena Vista

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash on Walt Disney World property.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to East Buena Vista Drive near Bonnet Creek Parkway.

That’s in the vicinity of Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

Troopers haven’t said who was involved or what might have led to the crash.

As of 4 a.m., FHP’s website indicated that no roads were blocked.

Channel 9 has reached out to investigators for more details.

