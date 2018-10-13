FHP: Drunken driver fatally strikes man, 83, who was doing yard work

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 29-year-old man who was driving drunk Tuesday afternoon fatally struck an 83-year-old man while he was doing yard work near DeLand, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Bruno Torres, of Pierson, was driving a pickup truck east on Glenwood Road when he turned left onto Senic Avenue and ended up fatally striking Donnie Meyers in the front yard of his home, Lt. Kim Montes said.
Meyers died at the crash scene, investigators said.
Troopers arrested Torres on charges of DUI manslaughter, Montes said.
Investigators said Torres had a blood alcohol content of .169 percent -- more than twice the legal limit.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
