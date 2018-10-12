  • SunRail train strikes bicyclist in Winter Park

    By: Jason Kelly

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - A bicyclist was struck by a SunRail train Friday afternoon in Winter Park, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

    The bicyclist was struck shortly before 4 p.m. near the West Fairbanks Avenue crossing, FDOT spokesman Steve Olson said.

    Police said West Fairbanks Avenue is closed between South Denning Drive and South New York Avenue.

    The train had 79 passengers and crew members aboard, Olson said. That train has been canceled and another train has been delayed, he said.

    "Efforts are underway to move the train involved out of the intersection," Olson said. "Efforts are also underway to use bus transport around the incident scene between the Winter Park station and the Florida Hospital station."

    No other details were given.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
