SunRail train strikes bicyclist in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A bicyclist was struck by a SunRail train Friday afternoon in Winter Park, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
The bicyclist was struck shortly before 4 p.m. near the West Fairbanks Avenue crossing, FDOT spokesman Steve Olson said.
Related Headlines
Police said West Fairbanks Avenue is closed between South Denning Drive and South New York Avenue.
Read: School bus crashes into pool after crash with Jeep, troopers say
The train had 79 passengers and crew members aboard, Olson said. That train has been canceled and another train has been delayed, he said.
"Efforts are underway to move the train involved out of the intersection," Olson said. "Efforts are also underway to use bus transport around the incident scene between the Winter Park station and the Florida Hospital station."
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.
Trains P325 and P330 are cancelled due to police assistance near the tracks. Train P331 is delayed 15 mins and on the move.— SunRail (@RideSunRail) October 12, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Please avoid traveling on Fairbanks Avenue between Denning Drive and New York Avenue. There is heavy police presence in the area due to an accident involving a train. Traffic along these routes will be temporarily suspended.— Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) October 12, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}