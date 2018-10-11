Substitute teacher accused of molesting student

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 62-year-old substitute teacher was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he molested a 15-year-old student, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
A school resource officer was notified Sept. 27 of the allegations against David Lee Davis, of Port Orange, Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said.
"Davis first met the victim (during) a previous school year, when the victim was a student in middle school, Gant said. "The victim said the abuse happened between the months of April and September of this year. He said Davis had asked him to start coming over to his home, where he could help him with homework."
Davis was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail on charges of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim under the age of 16. He is being held without bail.
Officials said Davis worked as a substitute teacher at Spruce Creek, New Smyrna Beach, Atlantic, Seabreeze and University high schools, and Creekside, Silver Sands, Ormond Beach, David C. Hinson and New Smyrna Beach middle schools.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone who has information about other possible victims is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-323-3574.
