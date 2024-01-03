FHP investigating deadly crash on Beachline in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a deadly crash Wednesday morning on the Beachline Expressway.

The crash was reported at 9:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of State Road 528 near mile marker 18, which is west of Innovation Way.

Lanes are blocked in the area.

