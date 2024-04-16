FHP: Man, 18, struck and killed while crossing US-27 in Clermont

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say a man who was trying to cross US-27 was struck and killed late Monday night in Lake County.

The crash happened just before midnight near Lake Louisa Road in Clermont, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the pedestrian, 18, was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US-27 when he was struck by an Acura SUV.

READ: Ormond Beach woman dies after being pinned between SUV and tree, FHP says

Troopers said the man was not using a marked crosswalk and entered directly into the path of the oncoming SUV.

The vehicle collided with the teen, who investigators said died at the crash scene.

FHP did not release his name but said he was a Kissimmee resident.

Troopers shut down all northbound lanes of US-27 for several hours to investigate.

READ: Deputy arrested, sheriff says murdered tow truck driver may be linked to carjacking victim’s death

The stretch of road reopened shortly before 5 a.m.

The driver of the Acura, 21, of Clermont, was not hurt and remained on scene, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group