FHP: Man, 49, killed in Bushnell crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A Dade City man died Sunday night following a crash in Sumter County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened along US-301 in Bushnell around 9:45 p.m.

Troopers said he was driving a Kia Soul northbound on US-301, but then crossed into the southbound lane north of County Road 700.

That’s where investigators said the Kia collided almost head-on with a Hyundai Elantra that was traveling southbound on US-301.

Troopers said the driver of the Kia, 49, of Dade City, died at the crash scene.

FHP did not release his name.

The Hyundai’s driver, 18, of Webster, suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said she was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Both lanes of US-301 were temporarily shut down Sunday night for the crash investigation.

