Search continues for gunman who killed store clerk in Leesburg, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. — Police in Leesburg are still investigating a deadly shooting.

A store clerk, Raied Shihadeh, working at the M&M Food Mart, was shot during a robbery Thursday night and later died at a hospital.

Detectives released new images of the suspected killer over the weekend.

Police confirmed the man is still on the run.

The photos show the suspected gunman in an orange shirt, wearing dark gloves and pink fabric over his head.

Channel 9 spoke with the store’s owner, who said Shihadeh was video chatting with his wife when the video showed the suspect walking in the door and immediately pulling out a gun.

Investigators aren’t sure whether there was even a conversation between the victim and suspect before shots were fired.

Video shows the suspect moved further into the store, shooting at the clerk before he fell to the floor.

The suspect moves behind the counter, and just 30 seconds after shots were fired as he runs out.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121.

