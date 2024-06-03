Troopers arrest man accused of DUI crash that injured 1-year-old, 2 others

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man has been arrested and is suspected of driving under the influence in a Brevard County crash that injured 3 people, including a 1-year-old child.

Troopers said the crash happened Friday around 11:15 p.m. on Interstate 95 in Melbourne.

Investigators said the Lexus driver did not slow down as it approached the Toyota. The report stated the Toyota was going over 100 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone.

According to an arrest report, the Lexus then rear-ended the Toyota, causing the Toyota to run off the road and begin to overturn, hitting a traffic sign.

FHP said the driver, who troopers identified as Thomas Roberts Jr., had bloodshot eyes, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage and slurred speech when they interviewed him.

After a series of sobriety tests, Roberts Jr. was arrested and accused of driving under the influence.

The 1-year-old child was taken by helicopter to Arnold Palmer Hospital and was last reported as alert and stable.

A second passenger was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center with a trauma status.

The woman suffered a head injury, a broken clavicle and a broken leg, FHP said.

Another passenger was taken to Viera Hospital for their injuries.

Roberts Jr. was taken to the Brevard County Jail and faces several DUI charges.

