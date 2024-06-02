Local

Police: Person dies after a Marion County crash

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Fire (Nick Papantonis)

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said a person has died following a crash Sunday morning.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Southwest College Road and Southwest 17th Street.

The department said on social media that the crash is still under investigation.

Read: Police: Jacksonville woman arrested for carjacking an elderly couple in Volusia County

The statement said they are advising people to use an alternate route.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read