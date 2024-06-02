Police: Person dies after a Marion County crash

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said a person has died following a crash Sunday morning.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Southwest College Road and Southwest 17th Street.

The department said on social media that the crash is still under investigation.

Read: Police: Jacksonville woman arrested for carjacking an elderly couple in Volusia County

The statement said they are advising people to use an alternate route.

We are investigating a traffic crash involving two vehicles that sadly left one person deceased. The crash occurred at the intersection of SW College Rd. and SW 17th St. The entire intersection is expected to be closed for several hours. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/sajTnovYG1 — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) June 2, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group