FHP: Man dies in crash along I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers say a Volusia County man died after crashing along Interstate 4 Wednesday night.

It happened shortly after 10 p.m., west of Debary Avenue near mile marker 106, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a man in a 2018 Honda Civic was driving eastbound on the outside lane of I-4 when he traveled off the roadway.

Troopers said the car then struck a fence and a tree before it rotated and collided with another tree.

FHP said the driver, 38, of DeLand, died at the crash site.

The crash remains under investigation.

