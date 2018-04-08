0 FHP: Man hit by car, killed during fight on Colonial Drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was killed Sunday when he was hit by a car on Colonial drive after a fight with another man, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said..

The crash happened about 11 a.m. Sunday on Colonial Drive near Manor Drive.

The driver stayed at the scene, troopers said.

The victim, Tyler Porter, 20, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

According to a FHP report, the driver was going west on Colonial Drive in the center lane.

Meanwhile, Porter and another man were involved in some ind of verbal altercation on the south side of the road.

Porter crossed Colonial Drive from the south to the north while the other man was in the median.

Troopers said Porter then walked toward the median and then back into the westbound lanes where he was hit.

“I guess he tried to hit him with a stick and they were facing each other and he was trying to run from the guy who was trying to hit him with a stick,” said witness Richard Hillman. “And he just backed into the car and the car just hit him.”

Troopers are still working to identify the man he was fighting with Porter.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-737-2213.

