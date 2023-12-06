FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crash in Leesburg

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash in Leesburg Tuesday morning.

The crash happened shortly before noon on County Road 452 near Sandpiper Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound on County Road 452 approaching Sandpiper Drive in the inside left turn lane when the driver, identified only as a 91-year-old man was Apopka, attempted to make a left turn, directly into the path of a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle that was westbound on County Road 452.

Troopers say the front of the motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the Sonata.

The motorcycle rider, identified as a 56-year-old man from Umatilla, was taken to Waterman Hospital and pronounced dead there. According to a crash report from FHP, it’s still not clear whether he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Sonata and his passenger weren’t injured and remained on scene to speak to FHP investigators.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

