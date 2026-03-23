FHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into SUV in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers say an Ocala man died following a collision involving his motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle in Marion County.

The crash happened Sunday just before 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast 95th Street Road and Southeast 170th Avenue Road in Ocklawaha.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported that the motorcyclist was traveling west on Southeast 95th Street Road when an SUV traveling in the opposite direction turned into his path.

The driver of the SUV attempted a left turn to travel north on Southeast 170th Avenue Road, resulting in the motorcycle striking the right side of the vehicle, investigators said.

Following the impact, both the motorcycle and the SUV came to a final rest within the intersection.

According to FHP, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

He was a 36-year-old Ocala resident.

Neither the driver of the SUV, 68, nor his passenger, 87, both of Leesburg, were hurt, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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