FHP: Motorcyclists killed in separate traffic crashes Friday night in Orange, Osceola counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two men died Friday night in motorcycle-involved crashes that happened minutes apart in Orange and Osceola counties, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Shortly after 8 p.m., troopers said a motorcyclist was traveling southbound on State Road 535, north of Chase Road, when he went off the roadway along a curve and then struck a curb.

Investigators said the man, 24, of Orlando, was thrown from his 2016 Yamaha motorcycle and landed in a northbound lane of SR-535.

A driver of a northbound Tesla was unable to avoid the man in the roadway and struck him, troopers said.

The rider was rushed to AdventHealth Winter Garden hospital but did not survive.

FHP said the Tesla’s driver, 40, of Windermere, was not hurt and stayed at the crash site.

Just before 8:15 p.m. on Friday in Osceola County, FHP responded to another crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened along Buenaventura Boulevard.

Troopers said a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling northbound when the driver collided with a Ford cargo van at the intersection of Majors Lane.

Investigators said according to witnesses, the motorcyclist appeared to be speeding and did not have his headlights turned on.

The driver of the van entered the path of the motorcyclist while attempting to turn left from Majors Lane onto southbound Buenaventura Boulevard.

The motorcyclist, 44, of Kissimmee died at the scene, FHP said.

The van’s driver, 39, and his 14-year-old passenger, both of Kissimmee were not hurt.

This crash also remains under investigation, officials said.

