FHP: Mustang hits Lynx van near Apopka, two elderly riders dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two people being transported in a specialty ACCESS Lynx van were killed Sunday night when a Ford Mustang slammed into it.

Troopers said the van passengers were an 81-year-old man and a 94-year-old woman, both from Apopka. Both were wearing seatbelts. Their names were not released.

Fatal crash near Apopka State troopers said a Mustang collided with an ACCESS Lynx bus Sunday evening near Apopka. Two passengers on the bus died. (WFTV staff)

A Florida Highway Patrol crash report said the van was traveling north on Rock Springs Road, approaching the intersection of Alexandria Place Drive shortly after 6 p.m. The driver then made a left turn to go west on Alexandria Place Drive.

Investigators said the Mustang was speeding southbound on Rock Springs Road and crashed into the back half of the van, which sustained heavy damage. The front of the Mustang was obliterated.

Troopers said the 18-year-old male driver and 17-year-old male passenger of the Mustang were taken to the hospital. The passenger was listed in critical condition, while the driver was listed in serious condition. Both were from Apopka and wearing seatbelts, troopers said.

The driver of the bus was not hurt.

Florida Highway Patrol homicide investigators are involved in the investigation into the crash.

