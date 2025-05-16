FHP: Smoky conditions could challenge drivers in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is warning people in Marion County, they may see smoke on their Friday morning commute.

FHP on Thursday night issued an advisory about a 100-acre brush fire that was burning near US-19 and County Road 314 in Fort McCoy.

Officials said the smoke could cause visibility issues overnight and into the morning hours.

Troopers advise drivers should slow down and use their low beam headlights in these conditions.

