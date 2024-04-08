FHP: Speeding driver killed in fiery crash on Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed in a crash involving a semi on Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County late Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike between the exits to Oak Ridge and Sand Lake Roads.

According to FHP, a man driving a 1998 Honda Civic was traveling directly behind the semi, which was also headed northbound on the Turnpike.

Troopers say witnesses reported seeing the Civic traveling above the posted speed limit as the driver failed to slow down for traffic ahead of it and rear-ended the semi.

According to FHP, the Civic became engulfed in flames after the collision. The driver and only occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The semi driver, identified only as a 51-year-old man from West Palm Beach, stayed at the scene to talk to troopers.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to positively identify the man who died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

